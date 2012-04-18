(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PSB Finance S.A.'s upcoming five-year USD-denominated issue of loan participation notes (LPN) an expected Long-term rating of 'BB-(exp).'

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming materially to information already received.

PSB Finance S.A., a Luxemburg-domiciled special-purpose vehicle, will use the proceeds from the notes to finance a loan to Russia-based Promsvyazbank (PSB, 'BB-'/Stable/'B') and will only pay noteholders principal and interest received from PSB.

The notes are to be issued under a USD3bn LPN programme rated 'BB-' for senior issues and 'B+' for subordinated issues.

The notes will rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors, save those preferred by relevant (bankruptcy, liquidation etc.) laws. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-Q112, retail deposits accounted for almost a quarter of PSB's liabilities according to local accounting standards.

PSB was the third-largest privately owned bank in Russia at end-2011. Russian businessmen Alexey Ananiev and Dmitry Ananiev currently own 73.9% of PSB and might increase their shareholding through a buyback of a 14.4% stake from Commerzbank AG (A+/Stable). EBRD owns the remaining 11.7%