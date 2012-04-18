Apr 18 -

Overview

-- Formula One (Alpha Topco Ltd.), the U.K. group responsible for the promotion of the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1) and exploitation of F1 motorsports racing commercial rights, is refinancing its capital structure and making a permitted distribution of about $1 billion to holding company Delta Topco in the process.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Formula One.

-- We are assigning a 'BB-' preliminary issue rating and '2' preliminary recovery rating to the group's senior secured term loans and revolving credit facility.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Formula One's ratio of adjusted gross debt to EBITDA is unlikely to decrease substantially over the next two to three years and that the group should maintain adequate liquidity during the period.

Rating Action

On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to U.K.-based Formula One (Alpha Topco Ltd.), the Formula One World Championship (F1) organizer and owner of the commercial rights to F1 motorsports racing. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' issue rating to the following senior secured loans:

-- $1,382.5 million amortizing term loan B due in April 2017,

-- $817.5 million amortizing term loan C maturing in April 2018, and

-- $70 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in April 2017.