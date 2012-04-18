Apr 18 -
Overview
-- Formula One (Alpha Topco Ltd.), the U.K. group responsible for the
promotion of the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1) and exploitation of
F1 motorsports racing commercial rights, is refinancing its capital structure
and making a permitted distribution of about $1 billion to holding company
Delta Topco in the process.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' preliminary long-term corporate credit
rating to Formula One.
-- We are assigning a 'BB-' preliminary issue rating and '2' preliminary
recovery rating to the group's senior secured term loans and revolving credit
facility.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Formula One's ratio of
adjusted gross debt to EBITDA is unlikely to decrease substantially over the
next two to three years and that the group should maintain adequate liquidity
during the period.
Rating Action
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to U.K.-based Formula One (Alpha Topco
Ltd.), the Formula One World Championship (F1) organizer and owner of the
commercial rights to F1 motorsports racing. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' issue rating to the
following senior secured loans:
-- $1,382.5 million amortizing term loan B due in April 2017,
-- $817.5 million amortizing term loan C maturing in April 2018, and
-- $70 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in April 2017.