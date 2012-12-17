(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Kerry's recurring rental income will likely improve meaningfully following the completion of its new large commercial project in Shanghai.

-- We expect Kerry's property sales performance in China to also strengthen in 2013 due to its enlarged project pipeline and stabilizing market conditions.

-- We are revising the rating outlook on the Hong Kong-based developer to positive from stable to reflect the potential improvement in the asset quality of its investment property portfolio and its expanding recurring income base.

-- We are also affirming the 'BBB-' and 'cnA-' ratings on Kerry and its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on Kerry Properties Ltd. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Kerry and the 'BBB-' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed our 'cnA-' long-term Greater China regional scale ratings on Kerry and the notes. Kerry is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investor, and logistics operator.