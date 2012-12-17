(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Kerry's recurring rental income will likely improve meaningfully
following the completion of its new large commercial project in Shanghai.
-- We expect Kerry's property sales performance in China to also
strengthen in 2013 due to its enlarged project pipeline and stabilizing market
conditions.
-- We are revising the rating outlook on the Hong Kong-based developer to
positive from stable to reflect the potential improvement in the asset quality
of its investment property portfolio and its expanding recurring income base.
-- We are also affirming the 'BBB-' and 'cnA-' ratings on Kerry and its
outstanding senior unsecured notes.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating
outlook on Kerry Properties Ltd. to positive from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Kerry and the 'BBB-'
issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. We also
affirmed our 'cnA-' long-term Greater China regional scale ratings on Kerry
and the notes. Kerry is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investor, and
logistics operator.