(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 18 -
Ratings -- Agrokor d.d. ------------------------------------------- 18-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Croatia
Primary SIC: Food
preparations,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Oct-2005 B/-- B/--
30-Mar-2000 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR550 mil 10.% includes tap issuance of EUR
100 million and second tap of EUR 50 million
bnds due 12/07/2016 B 24-Nov-2009
EUR0 mil, US$0 mil bnds due 04/30/2019 B 18-Apr-2012