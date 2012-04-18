(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 18 - Saudi Arabian banks have plenty of scope to fund loan
growth in 2012 as the sector relaxes the cautious approach to lending that has
dominated in the last few years, Fitch Ratings says.
Rising deposits and several years of subdued loan growth have allowed Saudi
banks to build up substantial surplus liquidity in the form of government
securities and deposits with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA). We
believe this will enable the sector to sustain lending growth that has risen in
the last few months. This growth is likely to be at a reasonable pace and
therefore should not hurt asset quality or banks' viability ratings.
Funding is a key strength for Saudi banks, where deposits constitute around 89%
of non-equity funding at Fitch-rated banks. However, sector deposits are
concentrated on either direct government deposits or deposits from
government-related corporates. Retail deposits do form the majority of funding
at some banks and are a strength in the sector because of the country's high
savings rate. Capital levels are generally good and can support loan growth,
despite relatively high dividend payouts.
The Saudi banks have taken a cautious approach to lending since 2009, due to the
collapse of the Saad and Al Gosaibi family-owned groups and as a response to the
global financial crisis. Therefore, deposits have to a large extent been placed
with other banks.
We believe the increase in lending seen in recent months is a sign of rising
confidence among Saudi banks, but that they are not relaxing lending standards
too far. In any case, lending to established companies in Saudi Arabia is
relatively safe in comparison to other countries given the benefits they enjoy
from government-sponsored projects. Growth is likely to continue as major
government expenditure in areas such as housing, education and economic
development creates more demand for credit from contractors and suppliers.
The high proportion of deposits in funding results in low funding costs for most
banks, particularly because the Islamic banking model means a significant
proportion of deposits are unremunerated. However, it also means that there can
be a particularly large maturity mismatch between short-dated deposits and
long-dated loans.
We expect much of the growth in 2012 to come from project-related finance, which
would exacerbate this mismatch, as well as lending to personal customers and
SMEs. However both sides of the balance sheet are largely tied into government
sponsorship, and deposits have been sticky in the past, which mitigates concern
over the mismatch.