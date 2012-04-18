(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Croatia-based food and beverage manufacturer and retailer Agrokor d.d. has
publicly announced its revised financial policy and renegotiated its covenants.
-- Agrokor is issuing a new seven-year EUR300 million bond to refinance its short-term debt.
-- We are revising our outlook on the 'B' corporate credit rating to positive from stable,
and assigning a 'B' rating to the proposed EUR300 million equivalent senior unsecured notes due
2019.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will be able to
demonstrate moderate deleveraging and prudent liquidity management.
Rating Action
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Croatia-based
food and beverage manufacturer and retailer Agrokor d.d. to positive from stable and affirmed
its 'B' corporate credit rating on Agrokor. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating to
Agrokor's proposed EUR300 million equivalent senior unsecured notes due 2019.
The rating on the proposed notes is based on preliminary information and is subject to our
satisfactory review of final documentation.