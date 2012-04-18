Apr 18 -

-- Standard & Poor's is affirming the 'A+' rating on the notes issued by T.H.F.C. (Funding No 3).

-- This includes the latest tap of GBP130.5 million (including retained bonds of GBP10 million) issued today.

-- We expect the proceeds of today's issue to be lent to The Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. (THFC), which will be responsible for servicing the loan; as such, the issuer depends on receipts from THFC to service the bond.

-- The new loan will rank pari passu with all other loans made to THFC, and hence we equalize the rating on the issue with that on THFC.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'A+' secured debt rating on the bonds issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle T.H.F.C. (Funding No. 3) PLC. The issuer has issued additional debt of GBP130.5 million (including GBP10 million of retained bonds), which will be fungible with the original GBP100 million issued in October 2011 and a second issue of GBP131 million in January 2012.

The bonds, which now have a 31-year term to maturity and equivalent interest-only period, are expected to mature in 2043. If the bonds are not repaid in 2043, the issuer has a two-year tail period before the legal final maturity date in 2045. The rating is contingent on the receipt of final legal and contractual documentation. Further bonds may be issued at any time in the future; these may be issued with a fixed or floating rate and for any tenor.