OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to HIGHWAY 2012-1's class A notes.

-- The transaction will securitize a pool of Dutch auto lease receivables and associated residual values.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to HIGHWAY 2012-I B.V.'s EUR400.0 million class A floating-rate notes. At closing, HIGHWAY 2012-I will also issue EUR215.4 million unrated class B notes (see list below).

This will be Athlon Car Lease Nederland B.V.'s (Athlon) third term securitization in the Netherlands. It follows Athlon Securitisation B.V. and Athlon Securitisation 2005 B.V. (neither of which we have rated), which closed in May 2003 and February 2005.

HIGHWAY 2012-1 will securitize a pool of auto lease receivables and related residual values. Athlon originated the lease contracts to its Dutch commercial and public-sector customers in the ordinary course of its business. All of those lease contracts are operating leases that contain a servicing component and a financing component. HIGHWAY 2012-1 securitizes only the financing component.