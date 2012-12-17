(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
OVERVIEW
-- PUMA Masterfund S-12 is a securitization of prime residential
mortgages originated through a network of mortgage managers and brokers under
the PUMA securitization program.
-- We have assigned ratings to two classes of notes issued by Perpetual
Ltd. as trustee for PUMA Masterfund S-12.
-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support,
collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria
and assumptions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the two classes of prime
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for PUMA
Masterfund S-12 (see list). PUMA Masterfund S-12 is a securitization of prime
residential mortgages originated through a network of mortgage managers and
brokers under the PUMA securitization program.
The ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio,
including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further
loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the
stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering
100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of
enforcement, as well as note subordination for the class A and class AB notes.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity
within the transaction, including an amortizing liquidity reserve equal to
0.9% of the outstanding balance the notes, and principal draws are sufficient
under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest on the rated
notes.
-- The benefit of a standby fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to be
provided by Macquarie Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) to hedge the mismatch between
receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional regulatory
disclosures that may apply to a transaction.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A AAA (sf) 212.265
AB AAA (sf) 44.785
B N.R. 7.950
N.R.--Not rated.
