Dec 17

Summary analysis -- Alte Liebe 1 Ltd. ----------------------------- 17-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Jersey

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The 'B-' issue rating on the EUR102 million senior secured notes issued by Alte Liebe 1 Ltd. reflects the underlying credit quality of these notes, discussed below.

The notes have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and ultimate principal from Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated), the controlling creditor. Under our criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline (in case it is rated) or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the debt rating on the notes reflects the SPUR.

Alte Liebe's debt rating reflects the following credit weaknesses:

-- Wind power generation over 2009-2011 that considerably underperformed the original sponsor and lender wind forecasts;

-- As a result of this wind underperformance, Alte Liebe's aggressive financial profile resulted in debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) below 1x for some wind farms and, therefore, the partial use of their debt service reserve accounts (DSRA);

-- Several covenant breaches in 2009, 2010, and 2011, requiring waivers to be sought, all of which, we understand, were granted by Ambac;

-- Limited cross-collateralization provided by reserves at Alte Liebe, given that the excess cash after debt service from the best-performing wind farm companies is not retained for the benefit of bondholders to make up for the underperforming wind farms. Excluding interest income on reserves, Alte Liebe ultimately relies on the full recovery of each loan to each individual wind farm company to service its debt in full;

-- Alte Liebe's exposure to the performance of the weakest wind farm, currently Gerdau-Pulfringen. Based on current performance, we believe that this project may not be able to repay its loan to Alte Liebe in full before the notes' final maturity date (2025), which could ultimately trigger a default on the notes.

Partially mitigating these weaknesses are the following credit strengths:

-- The supportive German renewable energy regulatory regime, which, for example, enables price certainty for the wind energy produced over the life of the debt; and

-- The flexible repayment profile of the notes, with timely payment of interest, but deferrable payment of principal until 2025. By contrast, Alte Liebe receives regular (but also deferrable) interest and principal payments from the wind farm loans. Furthermore, events of default under the loan agreements cannot cross-accelerate the notes.

In the nine months to end-September 2012 (latest available data), turbine availability remained in line with the average of the past two years and above the sponsor's initial target (97%), except for Wilmersdorf-Mangelsdorf and Rakow-Gardelegen, where availability fell to around 94%. This underperformance was mainly due to gearbox failures and grid security shutdowns ordered by the utilities, but we understand that the generation loss was largely offset by insurance cover and compensation from utilities. We expect turbine availability for these two wind farms to recover to historical levels, at or above 97%. On the other hand, turbine availability for the weakest wind farm (Gerdau-Pulfringen) remains structurally at around 94%.

Positively, wind conditions reversed their downward trend and improved during 2012 (to the end of September). This, combined with operating costs largely in line with our expectations, resulted in all wind farm companies in the portfolio generating operating cash flows in excess of their respective on-loan debt service on June 30, 2012, with debt service coverage ratios being above the event-of-default trigger (1.05x) in all cases.

On Nov. 9, 2012 the German Financial Market Stabilization Act (GFMSA) was indefinitely extended, meaning the application of the German insolvency law will not be resumed, as previously expected, on Jan. 1, 2014. Under the insolvency law, any German corporation with limited liability would have had to file for insolvency if it no longer had the capacity to pay its debt or if it was "over-indebted" (displayed a negative equity position) even if it still had enough liquidity to cover its upcoming debt service payments. We understand that some of Alte Liebe's German underperforming wind farm companies could have been exposed to forced insolvency unless their operating performance materially improved and/or remediation measures were put into place. Following the GMFSA extension, we believe this is no longer the case.

Liquidity

Alte Liebe 1's liquidity includes a reserve account at the issuer level covering 12 months of debt interest, which remains fully funded to date. It also includes DSRAs available at each individual wind farm, originally funded with the equivalent of the respective wind farms' first-year debt service payments. Some of these DSRAs have been partially used: On Sept. 30, 2012 (latest available data), wind farm companies Helenenberg, Gerdau-Pulfringen, and Wilmersdorf-Mangelsdorf had DSRA balances amounting to about 87%, 36%, and 80% of their original levels, respectively. To date, no wind farm company has maderecourse to the DSRA during 2012.

We expect all wind farm companies to be able to meet their loan service payments in the next 12 months. However, unless wind power substantially recovers from current levels, we believe that Gerdau-Pulfringen may have to defer a portion of its principal payments.

Recovery analysis

The senior secured notes have a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery of outstanding principal in the event of default, in the absence of the Ambac insurance guarantee. To date, however, there have been limited defaults or losses in this sector and jurisdiction.

Given the deferrable nature of the notes' principal payments, we do not expect a default to occur before the maturity of the notes in June 2025, when we anticipate that 94%-98% of the principal outstanding on Dec. 31, 2011, will have been repaid.

We consider various default scenarios under which the weakest-performing wind farm company (Gerdau-Pulfringen) fails to repay its loan in full by July 2025. Triggers for such a scenario include continuing low wind production and escalating operating costs in line with recent years. In our calculations, we have not taken into account the value of the potential residual cash flows that Gerdau-Pulfringen could generate after 2025, given that the current remuneration regime for the wind farms expires before then. We acknowledge, however, that its final value post-2025 will depend on prevailing market- and project-specific conditions at the point of default, which we are unable to estimate at this point in time.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of recurrent DSCRs below 1x for the weakest wind farms under their loan agreements, and the partial use of their DSRAs over the life of the project, unless wind conditions considerably improve.

We could raise the rating if the recent underperformance of the most vulnerable wind farms is reversed and stabilizes. Conversely, we could take a negative rating action if wind performance continues to deteriorate, resulting in further draws on the project's liquidity.

