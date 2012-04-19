(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Asian Colour Coated Ispat Limited's (ACCIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect ACCIL's consistent growth in revenue and profitability over the last four years. Revenue grew at a CAGR of about 50% over FY08 (financial year ending March) to INR15,990.63m in FY11 and EBITDA increased by 45% to INR2,302.3m. The company has also maintained its EBITDA margin above 14% since 2008.

The ratings also factor in the established track record of ACCIL's founders in the trading and manufacturing of steel products, as well as its proximity to several original equipment manufacturers and other steel-based product manufacturers by being located in the National Capital Region.

The ratings are, however, constrained by ACCIL's stretched working capital cycle resulting in a tight liquidity position, as evident by its over 95% working capital utilisation during March 2011 to Februray 2012. Net cash conversion cycle increased to 165 days in FY11 from 160 days in FY10.

The ratings are also constrained by the company's high financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/EBITDA) of 5x in FY11 (FY10: 3.5x) due to an increase in total adjusted debt to INR11,683.9m from INR7,097.7m. The latter is due to ACCIL's enhanced working capital requirements funded by bank borrowings, ongoing debt-led capex and an increase in the number of corporate guarantees to secure debt of group companies.

ACCIL is setting up an INR7,550m facility for manufacturing wider-width cold-rolled coil, and galvanised and colour-coated products at Khopoli (Maharashtra). It is also installing hot- and cold-rolled galvanising lines at its Bawal facility at a total capital outlay of INR5,070m. Fitch expects the capex to result in negative free cash flows in the short- to medium-term, but sees limited execution risk given the company's experience in implementing similar projects in the past. The company completed phase-I of its Khopoli project largely as per schedule in January 2012. As of end-January 2012, ACCIL had incurred total capex of INR5,723m for its Khopoli project and INR2,960.4m for the Bawal expansion.

Revenue grew 24.16% yoy in FY11, due to a 13% yoy increase in saleable steel to 349,687 tonnes and a 10.2% yoy rise in revenue per tonne to INR45,728 in FY11. However, EBITDA margin declined to 14.4% (FY10: 15.57%) due to increased input costs. Although EBITDA per tonne increased 2% yoy to INR6,583 in FY11, net income margin slightly dropped to 6.3% from 6.5% due to increased interest expense. For 9MFY12 (provisional), ACCIL achieved revenue of INR12,499.4m with an EBITDA margin of 14.1%.

Positive rating action may result from a reduction in financial leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, financial leverage above 6x over the medium to long term would be negative for the ratings. Fitch notes that financial leverage could have exceeded 6x at end-March 2012, however expects it to be restored to levels commensurate with its rating category from FY13 onwards given expected incremental cash flows from the timely completion of its capex at Khopoli and Bawal.

Fitch has also affirmed ACCIL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR5,072.9m term loans affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR3,150m fund-based working capital limits affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR2,700m non-fund based working capital limits affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'