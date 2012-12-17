(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Gard Marine & Energy Forsakring AB --------------------- 17-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Sweden
Local currency A+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Dec-2012 A+/-- --/--
23-Jun-2009 A/-- --/--
20-May-2008 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 17-Dec-2012