The stand-alone credit profile of PETRONAS reflects the company's "strong" business risk profile and "minimal" financial risk profile. The company's resource base and security is strong as it has the sole ownership and right to explore and obtain petroleum--onshore and offshore--in Malaysia. PETRONAS' total discovered reserves of 28.4 billion barrels of oil equivalents as of Jan. 1, 2012, are a key supporting factor for its business risk profile. The company's low-cost and highly integrated operations, and dominant domestic market position reduce the impact of fluctuating oil prices. These strengths cushion the company's refining and petrochemical segments from volatile operating conditions.

We expect PETRONAS' cash flow protection measures to remain adequate for the rating over the next two years despite the potential for continuing volatility in energy prices. Our view is based on the company's favorable cost base, prudent leverage policy, and diverse operations. We expect PETRONAS' cash flow coverage ratios to weaken in the next 12 months due to the following factors: (1) potentially lower energy prices from challenging global economic conditions; (2) continuing geopolitical risk (particularly in PETRONAS's contract areas in South Sudan); (3) ongoing margin pressure; and (4) PETRONAS' sizable capital expenditure plans of about Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 300 billion over the next five years. Combined with anticipated shareholder returns of about MYR30 billion per year, the company could generate negative discretionary operating cash flow over the next three to five years. We, however, believe that PETRONAS' strong liquidity and ample debt servicing capacity should enable it to meet these commitments and maintain its stand-alone credit profile.

Liquidity

PETRONAS' liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by more than 1.5x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has MYR125.36 billion in cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash related to financing arrangements) against short-term debt maturities of MYR12.85 billion.

-- Additional short-term investments of MYR35.38 billion also boost the company's liquidity.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of funds from operations of about MYR50 billion and cash and cash equivalents.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about MYR60 billion and dividends of about MYR30 billion.

-- The company's liquidity sources will exceed its uses even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

Outlook

The stable outlook on PETRONAS is consistent with that on the sovereign credit rating on Malaysia given that the company remains sensitive to government intervention. It also reflects our expectations that PETRONAS' business and financial condition will likely remain adequate for the ratings. We anticipate that the company will continue to adhere to conservative funding practices in expanding its business and that it will not accelerate investments outside its core businesses to the detriment of its liquidity and capital structure.

Given PETRONAS' integral link with the government, we could upgrade the company if we raise the sovereign rating. Conversely, we could lower the rating if any of the following occurs:

-- We lower the sovereign rating;

-- PETRONAS' relationship with the sovereign changes materially; or

-- PETRONAS' financial risk profile and liquidity deteriorate significantly.

