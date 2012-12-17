Dec 17 -
Overview
-- On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the United
Kingdom 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating to negative from stable.
-- In accordance with our government-related entity criteria, we are
therefore revising the outlook on Sovereign Housing Association Ltd. to
negative from stable.
-- At the same time, we are affirming the 'AA' long-term issuer credit
rating on Sovereign Housing Association.
-- The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. rating.
If the ratings on the U.K. were lowered by one notch, or the outlook revised
back to stable, then we would likely make the same changes to the rating on
Sovereign Housing Association, reflecting our opinion of the likelihood of
extraordinary government support.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Sovereign Housing Association Ltd, a U.K.-based housing association, to
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA' long-term issuer
credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects that on the United Kingdom 'AAA' long-term
sovereign credit rating (see "Outlook On United Kingdom Revised To Negative;
'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed," published Dec. 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal).
The rating on Sovereign Housing Association Ltd., the parent of the Sovereign
Housing Group (the group, or Sovereign), is based on its stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which we assess at 'aa-'. It is also based on our opinion of a
"moderately high" likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Negative/A-1+),
working through the social housing regulator, the Homes and Communities Agency
(HCA), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Sovereign
in the event of financial distress, so as to avoid a cash default.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is
based on our assessment of Sovereign's "important" role for the U.K.
government and its public policy mandate, and its "strong" link with the U.K.
government, demonstrated by its track record of providing strong credit
support in certain circumstances.
Sovereign's SACP is supported by the strong demand for social housing in the
areas where it operates, its large portfolio diversified across south and
southwest England, and its strong financial performance relative to the
sector. Constraints include exposure to U.K. government decisions on the
sector, particularly relating to changes in the payment of housing benefits
and other welfare reforms, and the gradual increase in exposure to market
rents that is part of Sovereign's strategy.
Sovereign has a major presence in the south of England, managing more than
33,000 properties. With social housing rents averaging less than 60% of market
rates, demand for its rental properties far outstrips supply, demonstrated by
very low void levels. Given the stability of the associated retail price
index-linked rental streams, and Sovereign's proven ability to manage its
business and control costs, we anticipate that the group's strong financial
performance will continue to improve. Part of the recent increase in reported
EBITDA margins relates to the sectorwide introduction of component accounting,
which has led to a higher share of major repair costs being capitalized. But
even after adjusting for all the capitalized costs of major repairs
(representing 5%-7% of revenues), Sovereign's adjusted EBITDA margins are
still moving upward, averaging 36.7% for 2011-2015. Standard & Poor's makes
this adjustment for EBITDA, as we recognize that ongoing capital spending on
major repairs is generally necessary to preserve the net operating cash flows
from existing properties. At the same time, we recognize that Sovereign has
some flexibility to defer (although not cancel) some of the major repair work
it has planned.
Given our expectation that Sovereign will continue to generate healthy EBITDA
coverage over the medium term, we consider that debt will be sustainable at
the current rating level. Following its GBP250 million bond issue in May 2012,
Sovereign does not plan any material increase in gross debt over the next two
years. We therefore forecast that debt will stay at 15x adjusted EBITDA in
2013 and 2014, and decrease to about 14x as adjusted EBTIDA increases in 2015.
Sovereign Housing Association issued debt through its subsidiary, Sovereign
Housing Capital PLC, a special-purpose vehicle. The ratings on the GBP175
million and GBP250 million bonds are credit-linked to the rating on Sovereign
Housing Association, to which the bond proceeds have been onlent.
Liquidity
Sovereign has a very strong liquidity position. Although its policy is
generally to hold minimal levels of cash, it has substantial fully secured
undrawn facilities of about GBP320 million, and positive net cash flows from
operations that are regular and predictable throughout the year. As such, we
expect its sources of liquidity to exceed its planned uses of liquidity by
2.1x over the next 12 months.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. rating, and the
subsequent application of our criteria for GREs. If the ratings on the United
Kingdom were lowered by one notch, or the outlook revised back to stable, then
we would likely make the same changes to the rating on Sovereign Housing
Association, reflecting our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary
government support.
The negative outlook reflects our view of a one-in-three chance that we could
lower the ratings in the next two years if the U.K.'s economic and fiscal
performances weaken beyond our current expectations. We expect economic growth
to accelerate slowly, but the risks to our growth assumptions are weighted to
the downside, however, with associated risks to government finances. This
weaker growth scenario could result in net general government debt approaching
100% of GDP, by our calculations, from its estimated current level of 85% of
GDP.
We could lower the ratings if we conclude that the pace and extent of fiscal
consolidation has slowed beyond what we currently expect. This could stem from
a reappraisal of our view of the government's willingness and ability to
implement its ambitious fiscal strategy.
The ratings could stabilize at the current level if the economy recovers more
quickly and strongly than we currently anticipate, enabling net general
government debt as a percentage of GDP to stabilize in 2014-2015.
For an analysis of other factors that could affect the rating on Sovereign
Housing Association, particularly relating to the SACP, see the outlook
section in "Sovereign Housing Association Ltd." published on Nov. 30, 2012.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Sovereign Housing Association Ltd.
Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Sovereign Housing Capital PLC
Senior Secured AA