Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC TransContainer's
(TransContainer) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', and removed it
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
TransContainer's 'BB+' Long-term IDR currently includes a one-notch uplift for
parental support from JSC Russian Railways (RZD, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its
majority shareholder. The Negative Outlook reflects RZD's earlier decision to
further reduce its stake in TransContainer but persistent uncertainty regarding
the percentage of shares to be disposed, the timing of the disposal, and
identity of the future majority shareholder.
The disposal of RZD's stake in TransContainer was provisionally scheduled for
the end of 2011. However, a final decision regarding the precise dilution of
RZD's stake is now unlikely to occur until the new Russian government has been
formed in May at the earliest. Fitch previously noted that if decisions
regarding the sale were not made in Q112 or timing was likely to be postponed to
2013, the agency would remove the rating from RWN and assign a Negative Outlook.
RZD's intention is to dispose of a 25% stake in TransContainer but maintain a
25% +1 share stake. However, the Russian government, RZD's sole shareholder, is
considering plans for RZD to fully divest its stake in the company. Discussions
between RZD and the Russian government are still ongoing.
The agency highlights that TransContainer's ratings may be further impacted by
the relative credit strength of a new majority shareholder and the
parent-subsidiary arrangements put in place, including the effect of possible
acquisition funding.
The one-notch uplift for parental support from RZD applied to TransContainer's
ratings is in accordance with Fitch's Parent-Subsidiary Rating Linkage
methodology. The agency recognises the moderate operational and strategic ties
between TransContainer and RZD, whose intentions to maintain a 25% stake implies
a continued commitment to TransContainer and its perceived importance to RZD in
terms of strategy and operations.
Headline FY11 results reported under Russian accounting principles appeared
strong on the back of TransContainer's robust performance in Q311. Combined with
lower capex spending for the year, this is expected to ensure that net-adjusted
debt/EBITDAR strengthens to below 1.0x as at FY11e. In FY12, Fitch anticipates
an increase in this leverage ratio due to slowing demand and increased capex
spending, but expects it to remain comfortably below 2.0x in the medium term, a
level commensurate with the standalone 'BB' rating.
TransContainer's standalone rating continues to reflect its market position as
the leading rail container operator in Russia, geographical reach and relatively
diversified customer base. As at end-2011, the company owned c. 60% of total
flatcars in Russia and holds an estimated 51% of all rail container
transportation. It owns and operates more than 24,000 flatcars and c. 60,000
containers.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWN; Negative Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWN; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; off RWN; Negative Outlook
Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWN