Dec 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Kensington and Chelsea (Royal Borough of) -------------- 17-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Mar-2001 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
===============================================================================