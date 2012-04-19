PTT's consolidated financial performance in 2011 was better than our expectations. This was despite challenging operating conditions due to the floods in Thailand and uncertain global economic conditions. Improved product prices and increased sales volumes raised PTT's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to 41% in 2011, from 32% in 2010. PTT's ratio of FFO to total debt improves to about 48% in 2011 if we include income from associate companies.

PTT's cash flows are likely to remain solid for the next one to two years because of the company's enhanced scale. But a further improvement in credit protection ratios is unlikely in the next 12-18 months due to the company's significant capital expenditure. Continuing global economic uncertainty could weaken oil and petrochemical product prices. We assess PTT's financial risk profile as "intermediate".

PTT's peak capital expenditure requirements in 2012-2013 are Thai baht (THB) 176.95 billion for its own businesses. The expenditure requirements are about 49% of the company's total capital expenditure of THB358 billion over 2012-2016. We expect PTT to use debt in the next 18 months to fund these investments. We forecast the ratio of FFO (not including associate income) to total debt to average about 35% in 2012 and 2013. These measures remain adequate for the rating. The company also maintains some flexibility in its investment plans. About 40% of planned capital expenditure over 2012-2016 is related to mergers and acquisitions and is discretionary.

We view PTT's business risk profile as "satisfactory". The group is dominant across all major segments of oil and gas exploration and production, transmission, distribution, and separation; and petrochemical and refining in Thailand. PTT's profitability is lower than that of other integrated national energy companies, reflecting the company's dominant marketing and trading business and the transmission-like nature of its gas business.

Liquidity

PTT has "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect PTT's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months. We anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, PTT has cash and cash equivalents of THB127.1 billion, compared with THB72.8 billion of short-term debt due (including short-term provision for decommissioning costs).

-- PTT has access to short-term credit facilities totaling THB12 billion, of which THB1.5 billion is committed. All lines are currently unutilized.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of FFO of about THB180 billion, long-term credit facilities of THB12 billion, and cash and current investments.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about THB160 billion, and dividends and debt repayments of about THB100 billion.

We assess PTT's financial flexibility and access to external funding sources as strong. Our view is based on PTT's position as the only integrated energy company in Thailand. It has solid business positions in its respective segments. The flexibility will be important, given the company's large capital requirements and our expectations of negative free operating cash flow in the next two years.

Outlook

The stable outlook on PTT reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Thailand. We could raise the rating on PTT if the sovereign credit rating on Thailand is raised, and the company maintains or improves its stand-alone credit profile.

We may lower the rating on PTT if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating on Thailand; (2) the government's shareholding in PTT falls below 50%; (3) the government's energy policy shifts significantly, including liberalization of the gas industry, thus eroding PTT's market share; or (4) PTT's stand-alone credit profile weakens by more than four notches, which we consider highly unlikely.

