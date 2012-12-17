Dec 17 -

Overview

-- On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the United Kingdom 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating to negative from stable.

-- In accordance with our government-related entity criteria, we are therefore revising the outlook on London & Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q) to negative from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming the 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating on L&Q.

-- The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. rating. If the ratings on the U.K. were lowered by one notch, or the outlook revised back to stable, then we would likely make the same changes to the rating on L&Q, reflecting our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary government support.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on London & Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q), a U.K.-based housing association, to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects that on the United Kingdom 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating (see "Outlook On United Kingdom Revised To Negative; 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed," published Dec. 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The rating on L&Q is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'aa-'. In our opinion, there is also a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of the U.K.--working through the social housing regulator, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA)--would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to L&Q in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of L&Q's "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by the government's track record of providing strong credit support in times of need.

L&Q, based in London with properties in and around the South East of England, is one of the largest and best managed associations in the U.K. With a portfolio of about 69,000 properties, L&Q provides housing services across the residential housing spectrum. Currently, about 83% of the group's revenues come from the provision of general needs and supported housing rentals, with 3.5% from intermediate key worker housing and shared ownership, and 12.5% from market rent and market sale.

L&Q's SACP is supported by the trust's very strong business profile, which in turn is bolstered by its concentrated operations in the Greater London area and the strengths of L&Q's management. A history of good operating performance, demonstrated by low voids and reasonable performance in managing arrears, also provides support to our view.

Our view of L&Q's very strong business profile is grounded further in what we view as low industry risk and the extremely strong demand for affordable housing services in London. We also understand that L&Q will grow its exposure to market-related activity in the form of shared ownership sales, development-for-market rent, and outright sale. This strategic change in the sector at large is a result of the reduced availability of government grants to fund new social housing development and the need to grow surpluses to cross-subsidize investments in social housing. We believe that this will be supported by L&Q's very strong business and economic fundamentals, based on the concentration of its asset base in London, where demand levels and asset prices are significantly higher than in the rest of the U.K. What also distinguishes L&Q from other peers is its management's demonstrated ability to adapt to the changing environment, and use the inherent flexibility in the group's business model to ensure efficient use of its portfolio.

Constraints to our assessment include L&Q's growing exposure to market-related activity in the form of shared-ownership sales, development for market rent and outright sale, and the possible negative effects of welfare reform--particularly the cap on benefit payments coupled with direct payments to tenants.

In our view, L&Q's financial profile is strong, supported by adequate financial performance, measured by reported EBITDA margins of 47% in 2012 (average 2009-2012: 36%). However, when adjusted for capitalized repairs (the figure we use for our analysis), EBITDA margin drops to 28% in 2012. The debt profile, which reflects L&Q's ability to service and repay debt from Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA, is strong, with debt to adjusted EBITDA at 17.1x. While we would also expect the margin to follow an upward trend, as typically margins for market-related activity are higher, we factor this risk of increased volatility into our analysis of the financial profile. Depending on the speed of the plan's implementation, we could see greater levels of volatility in the EBITDA margin, as well as higher levels of cash generation if projects are managed well and market conditions are supportive.

Liquidity

In our opinion, L&Q's liquidity profile is very strong. This reflects the available sources of funds in the next 12 months covering expected uses of funds by a factor of 1.8x. Good access to committed bank lines of about GBP224 million from U.K. high street banks and strong cash positions (GBP294 million) due to pre-funding--via a bond issue in March 2012--support this position.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. The negative outlook on the U.K. reflects our view of a one-in-three chance that we could lower the ratings in the next two years if the U.K.'s economic and fiscal performances weaken beyond our current expectations. We expect economic growth to accelerate slowly, but the risks to our growth assumptions are weighted to the downside, however, with associated risks to government finances. This weaker growth scenario could result in net general government debt approaching 100% of GDP, by our calculations, from its estimated current level of 85% of GDP.

We could lower the ratings if we conclude that the pace and extent of fiscal consolidation has slowed beyond what we currently expect. This could stem from a reappraisal of our view of the government's willingness and ability to implement its ambitious fiscal strategy.

The ratings could stabilize at the current level if the economy recovers more quickly and strongly than we currently anticipate, enabling net general government debt as a percentage of GDP to stabilize in 2014-2015.

For an analysis of other factors that could affect the rating on London & Quadrant Housing Trust, particularly relating to the SACP, see the outlook section in "London & Quadrant Housing Trust," published on Dec. 11, 2012.

Related Criteria and Research

-- London & Quadrant Housing Trust, Dec. 11, 2012

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And Assumptions, July 11, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

London & Quadrant Housing Trust

Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

London & Quadrant Housing Trust

Senior Secured AA

Quadrant Housing Finance Ltd.

Senior Secured AA