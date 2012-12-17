Dec 17 -
Overview
-- On Nov. 14, 2012, Ageas U.K. Ltd. (Ageas U.K.) publicly confirmed that
it had completed its acquisition of Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd. (Groupama U.K.)
-- As a result, the ratings on Groupama U.K. are no longer constrained by
those on Groupama S.A. (not rated, but rated BB-/Negative/-- when its ratings
were withdrawn).
-- As the acquisition has officially completed, we are raising the
financial strength rating on Groupama U.K. to 'BBB' from 'BB', reflecting our
view of the company's good financial and business risk profiles.
-- At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive
implications and assigned a stable outlook.
-- All ratings have been subsequently withdrawn as Groupama U.K. does not
form part of the previously rated Groupama S.A.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its insurer
financial strength ratings on Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd. (Groupama U.K.) to
'BBB'. At the same time, the ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they
were placed with positive implications on Oct. 5, 2012. The outlook was stable.
The ratings were subsequently withdrawn as Groupama U.K. does not form part of
the wider Groupama S.A. group, following its acquisition by Ageas U.K. Ltd.
Rationale
On Nov. 14, 2012, Ageas U.K. publicly confirmed that it had completed its
acquisition of Groupama U.K. Following the initial acquisition announcement,
we explicitly stated that if the acquisition were to go through, the rating on
Groupama U.K. would be based on our assessment of its stand-alone financial
and business characteristics (see "U.K.-Based Groupama Insurance Co. 'BB'
Ratings On Watch Positive On Announced Acquisition By Ageas (UK) Ltd.,"
published on Oct. 5, 2012). Given that the transaction has successfully
completed, we are raising the rating on Groupama U.K. to 'BBB'. Subsequently,
all ratings have been withdrawn.
At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings on Groupama U.K. reflected our view
of its good stand-alone credit characteristics. These include its good and
stable capitalization, a good and improving operating performance, a
conservative investment portfolio, and a good competitive position. Partially
offsetting these strengths are the long-term uncertainty surrounding the
insurer's underperformance in its commercial motor and property accounts and
Groupama U.K.'s concentration in the very competitive U.K. motor insurance
market, from which it derived 51% of its premiums in 2011.
We expect Groupama U.K.'s capitalization to remain good and stable. Groupama
U.K.'s capital adequacy at year-end 2011, based on Standard & Poor's capital
model, was good. The level of capitalization is supported by an appropriate
level of reserving and adequate level of reinsurance coverage. There is no
material exposure to eurozone debt; this mitigates volatility and keeps it at
an acceptable level. We do not anticipate that Groupama U.K. will need to
source external capital in the short-to-medium term. We do not expect any
material changes in management of capital by Groupama U.K.
Groupama U.K.'s operating performance improved significantly in 2011. The
company's combined ratio improved to 97.8% in 2011, down 7% on the previous
year. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio
of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) The improvement stems
mainly from the company's personal motor and household accounts. Strategic
rebalancing of the personal motor and household portfolios toward low-risk,
nonstandard segments has borne fruit, lowering the combined ratio for these
segments from year to year. Our base-case projection for the company's
operating results would be a combined ratio in the 98%-100% range for the full
year 2012.
The company maintains a conservative investment portfolio, with no equity,
solely investing in fixed income. It has no exposure to eurozone debt. We
expect Groupama U.K.'s portfolio to remain relatively unchanged going forward.
We view Groupama U.K.'s competitive position as good, supported by its
diversified book, with a strong niche focus, established broker base, and
recognizable brand. The company's competitive position is strengthened by its
diversified broker distribution channels, supported by a number of core and
longstanding relationships, even if some counterparty risk exists. GUK Broking
Services, which operates in specialist areas, has until recently enhanced the
company's strategic focus on specialist areas by enabling it to target niche
customers and identify new opportunities. However, Ageas U.K. has acquired the
Groupama group's U.K. non-life insurance business, but excludes its broking
services. During the first half of 2012, the broking services contributed 17%
of the insurer's revenues. We anticipate that, although there is some
uncertainty regarding the longevity of Groupama U.K.'s broker relationships,
its competitive position will not be undermined.
Partially offsetting these strengths are the insurer's concentration in the
very competitive U.K. motor insurance market, from which it derived 51% of its
gross written premiums in 2011, and the insurer's underperformance in its
commercial motor and property accounts, where it reported combined ratios of
124% and 116%, respectively. Prospects for premium growth in the U.K. are
relatively limited; Standard & Poor's expects that price increases will be
limited in personal lines for the next few years. Therefore, Groupama U.K.'s
top line could be affected by a stagnating market with limited growth for the
next two to three years.
The outlook at the time of the withdrawal was stable.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd.
Financial Strength Rating BBB/Stable/-- BB/Watch Pos/--
Ratings Withdrawn
Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd.
Financial Strength Rating NR BBB/Stable/--
NR--Not rated.