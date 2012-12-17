(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- South African casino, hotel, and business convention resort operator
Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. (Peermont) faces substantial refinancing
risk due to its complex capital structure and significant debt maturities in
2013-2014.
-- We understand that a capital structure review has been ongoing for
some time and in our view there is a substantial risk that the key
stakeholders will not reach a timely or definitive agreement. This
significantly increases uncertainties over the execution of any refinancing.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue
ratings on Peermont to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Peermont's current capital
structure is unsustainable and there is an increasing risk that the group may
undertake a credit-dilutive debt restructuring, which we would view as
tantamount to a default under our criteria.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'CCC+' from
'B-' its long-term corporate credit rating on South African casino, hotel, and
business convention resort operator Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd.
(Peermont).