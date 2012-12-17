(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
Overview
-- On Dec. 14, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit
ratings on the Republic of Croatia to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- Our ratings on 100% state-owned Croatian development bank Hrvatska
banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR) are equalized with those on the sovereign.
-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term issuer credit
ratings on HBOR to 'BB+/B'.
-- The stable outlook on HBOR mirrors that on the sovereign.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings on Croatian 100% state-owned development
bank, Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on HBOR are equalized with those on Croatia (BB+/Stable/B). We
assess as "almost certain" the likelihood that the sovereign would provide
sufficient and timely extraordinary support to HBOR in the event of financial
distress. We base our assessment of HBOR on our view of the bank's:
-- "Critical" role, as it plays a central role in meeting key economic,
social, and political objectives of the government and the implementation of a
key national policy, namely the development of the Croatian economy and the
promotion of the country's exports; and
-- "Integral" link with the Croatian government through full state
ownership, the government's representation on HBOR's supervisory board, and
the government's ongoing financial support in the form of regular annual
contributions to HBOR's capital and statutory unconditional guarantees,
ensuring HBOR can repay its debts.
HBOR is Croatia's government-owned specialized development and export credit
agency. It benefits from a public policy mandate and strong government
support, and operates under an explicit state guarantee. Under article 8 of
the HBOR Act, the Republic of Croatia guarantees HBOR's liabilities
unconditionally, irrevocably, and on first demand. The supervisory
board--which approves HBOR's strategy--includes government ministers and
members of parliament, giving the state close control over the bank. Since its
creation, HBOR has been fully owned by the state and we expect it will remain
so. While the bank has adapted its activities to comply with EU rules on state
aid, as well as export guarantees and financing, we do not expect those
developments to affect its important role in the Croatian government's
economic development plans and policies.
Outlook
The stable outlook on HBOR reflects the outlook on the Republic of Croatia. We
could lower the ratings or revise the outlook on HBOR if the sovereign ratings
on Croatia were changed or if its outlook were revised. We could also lower
the ratings on HBOR if we revised our view of the likelihood of sufficient and
timely extraordinary support from the Republic of Croatia, in case of
financial distress, in the unlikely event of a reduction or withdrawal of
sovereign support.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology and Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak
Sovereign Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B BBB-/Negative/A-3
Senior Unsecured BB+ BBB-