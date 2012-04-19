Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sterling Insurance Co Ltd's
(SICL) and Sterling Life Ltd's (SLL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The companies are the underwriting members of the UK-based Sterling Insurance
Group Limited (Sterling). The affirmation reflects consolidated capital
commensurate with the ratings, Sterling's business position and the group's
moderate investment risk.
Fitch considers capitalisation levels at both of the operating companies and at
the group consolidated level to be commensurate with the ratings. The agency
also views the main shareholder's strong support to date and the absence of
dividend payments as positive and considers it important that the group remains
profitable to avoid capital erosion.
Fitch expects Sterling to report improved profitability in 2011, in particular
in its non-life business as a result of better underwriting and a relatively
benign winter. Fitch believes that this positive trend will continue due to
management's focus on strengthening previously weak profitability. In 2010, the
group reported net income of GBP0.5m (2009: GBP1m) with a Fitch calculated
combined ratio of 102% (2009: 104%).
Fitch considers Sterling's investment risk to be above average compared to
peers. The group increased its credit exposure considerably in 2009 and 2010 and
Fitch notes that at end-2010, corporate bonds represented 69% of invested assets
(H110: 54%), which is a high proportion relative to peers. More positively, the
credit quality of Sterling's fixed income portfolio is healthy and Sterling
holds only a minor portion of its portfolio in equities. The agency does not
believe that Sterling's investment risk will deteriorate to a level no longer
commensurate with the current ratings.
Sterling remains dependent on a small number of clients, which the agency
continues to view as a weakness. In addition, the group's exposure to creditor
business remains a concern, although this has steadily declined in recent years
and represented 13% of GWP in 2010, compared to 21% in 2009. The fact that the
group is largely owned by one individual also exposes the group to some
uncertainty, although the agency views favourably the strong support and
commitment the main shareholder has shown to the business.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a change in dividend policy
resulting in significant capital extraction, as well as poor underwriting
profitability and/or poor investment results leading to a depletion of capital.
Fitch would also be concerned if the group reported a combined ratio in excess
of 105%. In addition, introduction of further risk into the investment portfolio
could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term, given the company's current
scale and risk profile.