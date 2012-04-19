Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sterling Insurance Co Ltd's (SICL) and Sterling Life Ltd's (SLL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable.

The companies are the underwriting members of the UK-based Sterling Insurance Group Limited (Sterling). The affirmation reflects consolidated capital commensurate with the ratings, Sterling's business position and the group's moderate investment risk.

Fitch considers capitalisation levels at both of the operating companies and at the group consolidated level to be commensurate with the ratings. The agency also views the main shareholder's strong support to date and the absence of dividend payments as positive and considers it important that the group remains profitable to avoid capital erosion.

Fitch expects Sterling to report improved profitability in 2011, in particular in its non-life business as a result of better underwriting and a relatively benign winter. Fitch believes that this positive trend will continue due to management's focus on strengthening previously weak profitability. In 2010, the group reported net income of GBP0.5m (2009: GBP1m) with a Fitch calculated combined ratio of 102% (2009: 104%).

Fitch considers Sterling's investment risk to be above average compared to peers. The group increased its credit exposure considerably in 2009 and 2010 and Fitch notes that at end-2010, corporate bonds represented 69% of invested assets (H110: 54%), which is a high proportion relative to peers. More positively, the credit quality of Sterling's fixed income portfolio is healthy and Sterling holds only a minor portion of its portfolio in equities. The agency does not believe that Sterling's investment risk will deteriorate to a level no longer commensurate with the current ratings.

Sterling remains dependent on a small number of clients, which the agency continues to view as a weakness. In addition, the group's exposure to creditor business remains a concern, although this has steadily declined in recent years and represented 13% of GWP in 2010, compared to 21% in 2009. The fact that the group is largely owned by one individual also exposes the group to some uncertainty, although the agency views favourably the strong support and commitment the main shareholder has shown to the business.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a change in dividend policy resulting in significant capital extraction, as well as poor underwriting profitability and/or poor investment results leading to a depletion of capital. Fitch would also be concerned if the group reported a combined ratio in excess of 105%. In addition, introduction of further risk into the investment portfolio could also lead to a downgrade.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term, given the company's current scale and risk profile.