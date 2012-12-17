(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Kursk Region Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'BB+', a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The region's ratings reflect its sound budgetary performance, low direct risk, controlled contingent liabilities and large self-financing of capex. However, the ratings also factor in the region's modest economy and growing pressure on its operating expenditure, which leads to some deterioration of its budgetary performance and a forecasted debt increase in 2013-2014.

Fitch notes that sustaining its sound operating balance above 20% of operating revenue for two consecutive years coupled with the maintenance of strong debt metrics in line with Fitch projections would lead to an upgrade in the ratings. Conversely, the region's inability to control the growth of its operating expenditure leading to a significant debt increase and the deterioration of its debt coverage (direct risk to current balance) ratio above average debt maturity would lead to a downgrade.

Fitch expects the region's operating balance to slightly deteriorate in 2012-2014, but remain sound averaging 16% of operating revenue. The region demonstrated sound budgetary performance in the past with an operating margin averaging 21.5% in 2010-2011. Expected deterioration of operating performance is attributed to increased pressure on operating expenditure caused by election promises and reallocation of expenditure responsibilities among budget tiers, including the one in health care.

The region's capex averaged 30% of total spending in 2009-2011, which is high compared with other Russian regions. About 50% of capital outlay is financed from the current balance which indicates the region's high self-financing capacity of its capex. Fitch notes that significant capex could increase operating expenditure in the future to maintain completed infrastructure objects. The region has flexibility to decrease capital expenditure, which, in Fitch's view, will be the case in 2013-2014.

Fitch assumes that increasing pressure on expenditure could force the region to borrow from the market in 2013-2014. However, the region's indebtedness will remain low at below 15% of current revenue. The region had a very low debt burden in the past, while the direct risk composed of subsidized budget loans from the federal budget accounted for 6% of current revenue at end-2011.

The region's contingent liabilities are well-controlled and decreasing. The region has not provided guarantees since 2008 while the stock of guarantees issued to agricultural companies during 2005-2007 is diminishing and will amount to RUB0.5bn by 2014 (1.5% of expected 2014 operating revenue). The debt of public-sector entities is negligible.

The overall scale of the local economy remains modest with GRP per capita being 7% lower than the national average. However, the region's economy demonstrates stable growth and exceeded national growth in 2011. The region has a diversified industrial sector and is well positioned in agriculture.

Kursk Region is located on the south of European Russia and is the part of Central Federal District. The region contributed 0.5% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 0.8% of the country's population.