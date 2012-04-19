(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has published the German federated State of Schleswig-Holstein's
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA'. The agency has assigned a Short-term
foreign currency rating of 'F1+'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.
Schleswig-Holstein's ratings reflect the stability and sustainability of the
solidarity system for German Laender. According to the German constitution, all
German member states are jointly responsible for supporting a Land in financial
distress. Laender share equal responsibilities and must be in a financial
position to fulfil their constitutional duties while exercising their right of
autonomy. The federal government (the Bund) and all other federal members are
required to provide support if a Land experiences "extreme budgetary hardship".
A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the Federal Republic
of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). Any change in the support scheme would require
a review of the ratings.
Liquidity risk is mitigated by the bilateral and mutual agreements linking all
the federated states and the Bund and ensuring their ability to assist one
another. Cash would only fail to be forthcoming for a Land in the event of a
complete federation-wide breakdown, in which neither other Laender nor the Bund
itself could provide cash. Active liquidity management and proper treasury
facilities prevent any temporary delays in the provision of support.
Extensive equalisation systems and an ambitious solidarity pact compensate for
financial disparities. This framework requires the financially stronger Laender
to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to the financially weaker
ones and to reduce the gap in financial strength among Laender to a minimum.
Schleswig-Holstein was a net receiver in the financial equalisation system and
received transfers totalling EUR172.7m in 2011. From 2020, Laender will have to
run their budgets without taking on new debt. SH will have to follow a strict
consolidation path during 2011-2019 to comply with the new legislation when it
will receive EUR80m of additional support annually.
SH's operating performance improved in 2011, as operating margin was 9.5% at
end-2011 after its budgetary performance deteriorated during 2010 and the
operating margin fell to 4.2%. This lifted the operating balance to interest
paid ratio to 0.8x and the interest paid to operating revenues ratio improved to
11.6%. According to the 2011-2015 medium-term financial plan, the operating
margin is expected to weaken to 7.5% in 2012 and start to improve to 13.8% by
2015.
Total direct debt increased to at least EUR27bn at year-end 2011. According to
the state, in light of the debt brake starting 2020, SH has started to cut costs
to decelerate debt growth. Debt will peak in 2019 and then fall. Although SH has
prudently scheduled the consolidation path, Fitch believes that the success of
the plan will heavily depend on economic progress.
Schleswig-Holstein is located in north Germany and had a population of about
2.84 million at end-September 2011. Its capital is the city of Kiel. Its GDP of
almost EUR75.6bn accounted for about 3% of national GDP in 2011. Its GDP per
capita of EUR26,712 is 13% below Germany's average. The unemployment rate was
7.4% in March 2012, in line with that of Germany (7.2%).
