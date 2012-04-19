(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 -

Summary analysis -- Sappi Ltd. ------------------------------------ 19-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Forest products

Mult. CUSIP6: 803069

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2009 BB-/B BB-/B

22-Oct-2007 BB/B BB/B

Rationale

The ratings on South Africa-based forest product group Sappi Ltd. reflect its fair business risk profile, its exposure to the competitive and cyclical European and North American graphic paper markets, and its aggressive financial risk profile. This is balanced by strong cost and market positions in the coated paper and chemical cellulose industries, good geographic diversity, and fair prospects for free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. On Dec. 31, 2011, Sappi had adjusted debt of about $3 billion.