Apr 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Holmes Master Issuer's series 2012-2 notes.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales indirectly collateralizes the notes. Santander UK originated all of the loans in the master trust.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Holmes Master Issuer PLC's GBP960.2 million (equivalent) mortgage-backed notes series 2012-2 (see list below).

This is the sixth transaction from the Holmes master trust since Santander UK PLC restructured its interest in the trust in October 2010. Before this date, Holmes had two funding vehicles--Holmes Funding Ltd. (Funding), and Holmes Funding 2 Ltd. (Funding 2). Pursuant to the restructure, all of the Funding 2 intercompany loans and the corresponding Holmes notes were redeemed in full. Correspondingly, the mortgage trust was reduced to GBP14.7 billion from GBP52.6 billion in September 2010. Funding 2 was liquidated as part of this restructure. The series 2012-2 issuance provides an intercompany loan to Funding.