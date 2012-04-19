(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Wuerth GmbH & Co. KG Adolf -------------------- 19-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Durable goods,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jan-2000 A/A-1 A/A-1

25-Oct-1996 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based Wuerth GmbH & Co. KG Adolf (Wuerth) are supported by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's leading position in low-ticket items for the diverse global repair and construction industry, its good distribution network, and its strong bargaining power. Wuerth and its related subsidiaries distribute a broad range of low-ticket items used for the assembly segment and the less-cyclical maintenance and repair segment for commercial, contractor, and, to a lesser extent, industrial customers.

The ratings are constrained by Wuerth's high exposure to mature Western European markets. They are also constrained by the group's credit metrics following significant spending in the past, the effects of the recession, and a likely return to significant investment activity in the near term. In addition, Wuerth's 100% family ownership limits the group's access to equity markets and therefore, its financial flexibility.