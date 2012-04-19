Apr 19 - Twelve issuers defaulted on $5.2 billion in bonds in the first quarter, up from just four issuers and $0.8 billion in the first three months of 2011, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. The trailing 12-month default rate moved up to 1.9% in March, from 1.7% in February and 1.5% at year-end 2011. The default rate is expected to end this year in a range of 2.5% to 3%.

The weighted average recovery rate on first quarter defaults was 51.8% of par - boosted by Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority's distressed debt exchange (DDE). Excluding the DDE, the weighted average recovery rate through March was 43.8%.

The default rate across the 'CCC' rated or lower pool of bonds ended the quarter at a year-to-date 2.5%, compared with a negligible rate for the rest of the market. A concern emerging in 2012 is that for the first time in several years, this high-risk pool is growing larger, reaching $209.3 billion at the end of March from $196.8 billion at year-end 2011. This growth is notably not issuance driven but rather a result of downgrades.

DDEs have been less visible in recent years after surging in 2009. However, 30% of the 67 companies that completed DDEs beginning in 2008 have experienced a subsequent default event, including four announced in 2012. The average time from original DDE to a second default has moved up to one year with the latest string of companies facing post-DDE challenges.

Of the 67 companies noted, six followed an original DDE with a second DDE, five followed a DDE with a missed interest payment, and nine were ultimately forced to file for bankruptcy. For this group of serial defaulters, the weighted average recovery rate fell from 50.8% on the original DDE to 29.3% on the second default, offering insight into how much further these entities needed to de-lever. The weighted average recovery rate was a more robust 64.6% for the DDE group that to date has not had a subsequent default.

For additional details please see the full report, 'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight_ March 2012' available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.