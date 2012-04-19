Apr 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Barion Funding's performance by applying our updated criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets.

-- Following our review, we have lowered our ratings on all of the super senior and junior senior tranches in the transaction.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the fast pay and slow pay income notes.

-- Barion Funding is an HSBC -sponsored operating company that securitizes a portfolio of predominantly structured finance securities and financial institution debt.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all of Barion Funding Ltd.'s super senior and junior senior notes. At the same time, we affirmed our credit ratings on the fast pay and slow pay income notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the application of our updated criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets, as well as our assessment of credit deterioration in the transaction portfolio (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012). We have assessed the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report and our cash flow analysis, and taking into account recent transaction developments.

The Barion portfolio comprises approximately 68% structured finance securities, of which nearly 30% of the performing balance comprises European and U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The remaining portion of the structured finance pool mainly comprises tranches that were initially rated 'AAA (sf)' on their respective issue dates. The remainder of the portfolio is mainly exposed to subordinated debt issued by financial institutions.