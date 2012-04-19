(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Federal Bank for Innovation and Development --- 19-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/C Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Feb-2009 B-/C B-/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Negative/C

SACP b-

Anchor bb

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Good liquidity position.

-- Relatively loyal customer base.

Weaknesses:

-- Limited franchise and highly concentrated clientele.

-- High share of nonperforming and restructured loans in the loan book.

-- Weak profitability.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Russia-based Federal Bank for Innovation and Development is negative, reflecting our view that there is a material likelihood that the bank will continue to show poor profitability over the next 12 months, which could place further pressure on the bank's "moderate" capitalization. We also expect the bank to show below-average asset growth, while it will continue to face tough competition.

We could lower the ratings if capitalization deteriorated to the point where our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification was lower than 5% or if the currently adequate liquidity cushion reduced significantly. We could also take negative rating actions if we saw a significant deterioration in the bank's competitive position, for example if several large clients left the bank.

We would consider a positive rating action if FBID improved its market position and presence in the market and achieved greater diversification of the customer base, or if it significantly improved the quality of its loan portfolio at least in line with the industry average, developing a history of positive workout of problem loans. A higher-than-expected increase in the bank's capitalization, with a projected RAC ratio above 10%, coupled with significant improvements in core profitability, would also be positive for the ratings.