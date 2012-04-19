Apr 19 - Defaults on U.S. bank TruPS CDOs finished slightly higher, while deferrals saw a more pronounced increase, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Defaults increased to 16.82% from 16.78%, while deferrals increased to 15.89% from 15.07%. The combined default and deferral rate for bank TruPS CDOs rose to 32.71% from 31.85%.

Two new banks defaulted last month, totaling $15 million of collateral in two CDOs. Both banks were previously deferring. Additionally, March saw nine new bank deferrals, representing $403.75 million of collateral in 30 CDOs. Three deferrals, representing $287 million of collateral in 22 CDOs had cured in prior months and are now exercising their option to defer interest payments for a second time.

Fitch also noted that during the month of March five banks, representing $87 million of collateral in nine CDOs, resumed interest payments and repaid accrued interest on their TruPs.

Through the end of last month 201 bank issuers, representing approximately $6.3 billion held across 83 TruPS CDOs, were in default. Additionally, 376 deferring bank issuers were impacting interest payments on $6 billion of collateral held by 84 TruPS CDOs.

The 'Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Index' is available by clicking on the link or by going to 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research'.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Index