Apr 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published an updated study that confirms that outlooks and CreditWatch listings on sovereign ratings are useful indicators of future rating actions. The article, titled "Outlooks: The Sovereign Credit Weathervane, 2011/2012 Update," presents the findings of our study, which covers the 23 years since we first assigned outlooks on sovereign ratings in 1989. Highlights from the article include:

-- We have never lowered a sovereign rating with a positive outlook, but we have raised 160 out of 224 sovereign ratings with positive outlooks.

-- Similarly, we have raised only one sovereign rating with a negative outlook, and we have lowered 146 out of 257 sovereign ratings with negative outlooks.

-- We have lowered 74 out of 111 sovereign ratings that were on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- Of the CreditWatch negative designations on investment-grade sovereign ratings during the past 23 years, 43% took place in the 12 months ended March 2012.

-- Standard & Poor's has found that it lowers sovereign ratings that are on CreditWatch negative or that have negative outlooks faster than it raises sovereign ratings that have positive outlooks. On average, both take place within the normal time horizon covered by an outlook or a CreditWatch listing.