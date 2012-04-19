(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published an updated study that confirms
that outlooks and CreditWatch listings on sovereign ratings are useful indicators of future
rating actions. The article, titled "Outlooks: The Sovereign Credit Weathervane, 2011/2012
Update," presents the findings of our study, which covers the 23 years since we first assigned
outlooks on sovereign ratings in 1989. Highlights from the article include:
-- We have never lowered a sovereign rating with a positive outlook, but we have raised 160
out of 224 sovereign ratings with positive outlooks.
-- Similarly, we have raised only one sovereign rating with a negative outlook, and we have
lowered 146 out of 257 sovereign ratings with negative outlooks.
-- We have lowered 74 out of 111 sovereign ratings that were on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- Of the CreditWatch negative designations on investment-grade sovereign ratings during the
past 23 years, 43% took place in the 12 months ended March 2012.
-- Standard & Poor's has found that it lowers sovereign ratings that are on CreditWatch
negative or that have negative outlooks faster than it raises sovereign ratings that have
positive outlooks. On average, both take place within the normal time horizon covered by an
outlook or a CreditWatch listing.