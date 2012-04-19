(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed State Oil Company of the
Azerbaijan Republic's (SOCAR) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
SOCAR's ratings incorporate state support as it is wholly state-owned,
represents the state's interests in the strategically important oil and gas
industry, and continues to receive equity injections from the state (AZN190m in
2011), in accordance with Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage
methodology. In Fitch's view, although SOCAR continues to benefit from
relatively strong links with the Azerbaijan state ('BBB-'/Positive), full and
timely financial support, which would allow full rating alignment with the
sovereign, is not certain without robust legal ties (e.g. explicit guarantees).
Government guaranteed debt accounted for only 5% of the group's total debt at
end-2011. Fitch views SOCAR's standalone rating to be commensurate with the 'BB'
rating category.
SOCAR's ratings reflect the company's solid credit metrics compared with its
Russian and international peers. This is demonstrated by its 2011 EBITDA margin
of 33.8% and FFO adjusted leverage of 1.2x. Fitch also anticipates the company
will continue to generate solid cash flow from operations in 2012, albeit at a
lower level. However, Fitch forecasts that the company's free cash flow will
turn negative in 2012 and afterwards mainly due to the intensive capex
programme, resulting in an increase in FFO adjusted leverage to above 2x by
2013.
The ratings also consider SOCAR's intensive capex programme of AZN5.3bn
(including the company's obligations under the production sharing agreements;
PSAs) over 2012-2015. SOCAR plans to build a refinery at Petkim Petrokimya
Holdings A.S.'s ('B+'/Stable) site, with throughput capacity of approximately
10m tonnes. SOCAR plans to start construction works at end-2012 or 2013 and to
complete it by 2015. Additionally, SOCAR plans to build a new complex outside
Baku in 2013-2016 in order to replace two old refineries in the city centre.
This will include a gas refining plant with capacity of 16bcm, an oil refining
plant with capacity of 10m tonnes, and a petrochemical plant, which is expected
to use products from new oil and gas refineries. The company estimates
construction costs at USD15bn-USD20bn and expects this project to be financed
primarily by the state.
The ratings also incorporate the company's relatively small scale of operations
compared with its Russian peers, with 2011 oil and gas production (excluding
equity stakes) of 262,604 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Fitch expects
future production growth to be driven primarily by output expansion under
SOCAR's major PSAs. As the company operates mature oil and gas fields, its
production costs are relatively high compared with its Russian counterparts.