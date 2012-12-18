(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has said that China Oilfield Services Limited's (COSL) 'A'/Stable rating is not impacted by the additional tax assessment recently made by the Norwegian Tax Authority on its Nordic subsidiary.

COSL on 17 December 2012 announced the Norwegian Tax Authority has delivered a preliminary assessment of additional taxes in relation to its Norwegian subsidiary, COSL Drilling Europe AS, for 2006 and 2007. The aggregate of the additional tax and penalty amount may reach NOK788,290,000 (approximately CNY872,160,000) plus interest. COSL Drilling Europe AS was acquired by COSL in 2008.

Fitch believes COSL can manage the liability - if it crystalises - with available cash resources (CNY7bn as of end-June 2012) and without materially affecting its credit metrics. The liability amounts to about 10% of COSL's EBITDA.

COSL's ratings are closely aligned with the credit profile of its parent, wholly state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC, 53.6% owner of COSL), as per Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. This reflects strong strategic and operational linkages between the two companies, and the tangible support COSL has received from CNOOC in the past.