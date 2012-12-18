Dec 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. -- 18-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 438560

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

27-Jul-2006 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

SACP a+

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Very Strong (+2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that HSBC Asia Pacific will remain a bank with high systemic importance in Hong Kong and that it has a high likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the Hong Kong government in times of need. We also expect the bank to continue to be a core subsidiary of HSBC group. The stable outlook also reflects our view that there is no meaningful pressure on HSBC Asia Pacific's SACP.

Under our criteria, we may raise the issuer credit rating on a subsidiary (such as HSBC Asia Pacific) above its SACP to reflect the scope for either potential group support or local systemic support, whichever leads to the highest rating. Even if the group credit profile (GCP) of HSBC, incorporating support from the U.K. (unsolicited rating AAA/Negative/A-1+) government, were to move to 'a+' from 'aa-', the ratings on HSBC Asia Pacific would not move. However, we would expect the ratings to continue to reflect one notch of systemic support from the Hong Kong government. This approach further reflects our view that HSBC Asia Pacific is subject to strong regulatory oversight by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. While the bank has some exposure to other parts of the HSBC group, we consider this to be controlled.

An upgrade could be triggered by a strengthening of HSBC Asia Pacific's capitalization, such that we believe that the bank's RAC ratio will exceed 10%. We consider this unlikely in the next two years.

A downgrade would occur if: (1) we downgrade the GCP on HSBC or we no longer consider HSBC Asia Pacific as a core subsidiary of the group; and (2) we downgrade the issuer credit ratings on Hong Kong and lower the SACP of HSBC Asia Pacific to 'a'.

Rationale

We base our ratings on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HSBC Asia Pacific) on the bank's "very strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms, with an anchor of 'bbb+' as a starting point. The rating is one notch higher than the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting our view of a high likelihood of government support, due to HSBC Asia Pacific's high systemic importance in Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) and our assessment of the government as "highly supportive." The bank has the largest market share of loans and deposits and is one of the only three note-issuing banks in Hong Kong.

At the same time, we recognize that the bank comfortably satisfies our criteria as a core subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC; A+/Negative/A-1). This group relationship benefits the long-term rating on HSBC Asia Pacific by equalizing it with the 'AA-' ratings on the group's other core operating entities. As a result, the eligibility for an uplift in the ratings on HSBC Asia Pacific due to group support is the same as that due to government support in Hong Kong.

Our 'bbb+' anchor SACP for HSBC Asia Pacific draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment methodology and our view of the economic and industry risks in the countries where the bank operates. The economic risk score of '4' is based on the weighted average of the private-sector loans to nonbanks in each country in which HSBC Asia Pacific operates, including more than half in Hong Kong. Our economic risk assessment of Hong Kong reflects its wealthy, highly competitive, and resilient economy. Substantial potential imbalances have built up in the economy because of volatile housing prices and rapid credit growth over the past few years. The robust financial profile of the household and corporate sectors in Hong Kong, the special administrative region's strong payment culture and effective legal framework, and underwriting standards of major banks mitigate the credit risk in the economy. Industry risk score of '1' benefits from Hong Kong's strong institutional framework and effective banking regulations and supervision. The sector's funding is well supported by the customer deposit base. Banks' risk appetite is generally restrained and we do not note any market distortions in Hong Kong.

HSBC Asia Pacific's well-recognized market leader position in Hong Kong supports its business position. The bank has a presence across major economies in Asia-Pacific and has been continuously expanding its network in China, India, and Indonesia. Its customer deposit base is likely to remain "sticky" (i.e., with a high retention level), benefiting from its long-established franchise, proven resilience, and international network. Revenue stability has been well tested throughout economic cycles in the past two decades and remains more resilient than that of many of HSBC Asia Pacific's international peers. The bank has a diversified geographic revenue mix, with roughly half of revenue derived from Hong Kong and the rest from a wide range of countries in the region. In our view, the bank's underwriting standards are reasonably conservative. We expect HSBC Asia Pacific to continue to expand in various emerging economies, with a focus on selective market segments, and in a prudent manner.

Our assessment of HSBC Asia Pacific's capitalization mainly reflects our projection that the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will stay above 7% over the next two years. We also expect the bank to maintain a strong earnings buffer.

Our risk position assessment for HSBC Asia Pacific is based on our view that the bank's overall risk exposures are well diversified. While we expect credit cost to rise from the current low base amid increasingly challenging economic conditions, HSBC Asia Pacific's prudent loan underwriting standards are likely to temper any potential pressure. Loan growth is likely to remain relatively slow in the coming two years, in contrast to the rapid loan growth in 2010.

We consider HSBC Asia Pacific's funding to be "above average" and its liquidity to be "strong." The bank maintains the strongest customer deposit franchise in Hong Kong, in our view. The bank's rich pool of liquid assets supports its liquidity.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Ratings On Some HSBC Asia-Pacific Entities Affirmed; Outlook Stable; HSBC Insurance (Asia) Remains On Watch Neg, Aug. 23, 2012

-- Outlook On HSBC Holdings PLC & Certain Subs Revised To Negative On Reported Control Failings; 'A+/A-1' Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 23, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010