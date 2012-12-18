(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings says that European auto manufacturers seem to be taking different
approaches to prepare for what should be further deteriorating market conditions in Europe in
2013. However, despite the apparent differences, the recent strategic announcements all boil
down to eventually concentrating manufacturers' efforts on investment or making sure
they can continue funding capex and R&D if underlying cash from operations
weaken.
Fiat Spa ('BB'/Negative) and Volkswagen AG ('A-'/Positive) announced
increased or accelerated investment in the next two to three years, which will lead to
higher cash outflows. Three other manufacturers, Daimler AG ('A-'/Stable),
Peugeot SA (PSA, 'BB-'/Negative) and Renault SA ('BB+'/Stable), have gone in
what looks like the opposite direction having recently sold non-core assets and
bolstered their balance sheet through material cash inflows.
However, Daimler and Renault have more headroom in their financial profiles than
PSA and will be able to reinvest the proceeds of the asset sales in their
automotive operations, hence enhancing growth opportunities, rather than
absorbing materially negative funds from operations (FFO). Alternatively, asset
disposals can also ensure that investment will not be reduced if earnings and
FFO are significantly hit by worsening market conditions.
In December 2012, Daimler sold a 7.5% stake in EADS for EUR1.7bn, and Renault
disposed of its remaining 6.5% participation in AB Volvo ('BBB'/Stable) for
EUR1.5bn. As part of its overall EUR1.5bn asset sale programme, including real
estate and other assets, PSA sold a 75% stake in its logistics division Gefco
for EUR800m and a EUR100m special dividend.
Fitch views positively the disposal of non-core assets which do not structurally
and materially enhance group's earnings and cash generation. In particular,
Daimler's stake in EADS did not provide any substantial financial interest to
the group whereas dividends received from Volvo, albeit positive for Renault,
were not pivotal to the latter's free cash flow.
However, the majority sale of Gefco will deprive PSA of Gefco's recurring funds
from operations and reduce its profitability in the future. Gefco's operating
margins were 5.9% in 2011 and 3.3% in H112, much higher than PSA's overall
industrial margins of 1.4% and negative 0.9%, respectively. Nonetheless, Fitch
acknowledges that this disposal bolsters the group's liquidity at a time where
it needs it critically to offset cash absorption and losses from its underlying
automotive business (negative operating margins of 0.2% in 2011 and 3.3% in
H112).
Likewise, Fitch assesses differently Volkswagen's and Fiat's announcements to
accelerate their capex and R&D programmes. While this plan should benefit
Volkswagen, increasing cash outflows could put further pressure on Fiat given
the limited headroom in its current ratings. Volkswagen is boosting its already
broad and successful product range and strengthening further its dominant
positions and market shares in Europe and other international markets.
Conversely, Fiat's increased spending addresses years of underinvestment and the
group's revised strategy to reposition its brands more upscale. While Fitch
believes that this strategy makes sense, it carries substantial execution risk,
particularly in the current extremely difficult competitive environment where
other companies follow the same route, and given the group's poor track record
in its previous attempts to do so.
Free cash flow generation will be a critical rating factor in 2013 for auto
manufacturers, particularly the most weakly positioned companies, Fiat and PSA.
Fitch is concerned that its current base case for cash generation through 2014
may be reviewed downwards if the environment deteriorates more rapidly than its
current projections. In particular, Fitch expects sales to decrease by a further
2%-3% in Europe in 2013 - the sixth consecutive year of decline - and the
pricing environment to remain challenging. Higher than expected cash flow
deterioration would in turn have a negative impact on these groups' credit
profiles and ratings.