EU's Dijsselbloem expects deal on Greek bailout next week- spokesman
BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed City Telecom Limited's (City Telecom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB' with Stable Outlook and withdrawn the ratings.
The ratings have been withdrawn because the ratings of the issuer are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of City Telecom.
LONDON, June 9 The ECB's final guidance on leveraged loans will reshape the European market when it comes into effect in November, but several key questions have yet to be answered as the countdown begins.