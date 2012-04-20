(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed City Telecom Limited's (City Telecom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB' with Stable Outlook and withdrawn the ratings.

The ratings have been withdrawn because the ratings of the issuer are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of City Telecom.