Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength National (IFS) PT Sinarmas MSIG Insurance (Sinarmas MSIG) at 'AA + (idn)' with a Stable Outlook.

The ratings reflect its market position Sinarmas MSIG strong as life insurance companies in Indonesia with a market share of over 10% at the end of September 2012. Capital levels, as measured by the statutory risk-based capitalization (RBC), remained strong at 580.28% at the end of September 2012 compared to the regulatory minimum of 120%, and, in Fitch's view, sufficient to support further business expansion.

The rating is constrained by the company's concentration on single-premium products are usually offered as replacement deposits. Sustainability premium sales of these products to the challenge if the increasing market competition or in the event of a liquidity crisis. In response, management has indicated its intention to shift focus towards regular berpremi products.

Sinarmas MSIG financial results for the first nine months of 2012 remains good despite the erosion in investment income as a result of less favorable market environment. Due Sinarmas MSIG main advantage comes from investment returns (the difference between the actual and the rate of return offered to policyholders), the ability to continuously monitor investment risks and strategies to reduce volatility remains important. So far, the agency has not seen a material change in the risk appetite of the company with reference to asset allocation is primarily comprised of cash and fixed income instruments.

Sinarmas MSIG continue to benefit from ongoing support from shareholders 50%, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI, IFS 'A +' / Stable), one of the largest insurance companies in Japan. Fitch believes that Sinarmas MSIG can increase premium revenue and expand the target market with more pressure on MSI technical expertise in product development and distribution strategies.

The main drivers for the increase in ratings, including ongoing support of business cooperation and closer ties with the MSI which translates into market position and more established distribution network. Successful diversification with less dependency on single-premium products will also benefit rating.

The main drivers for the downgrade was a decrease in the level of capital to RBC ratio falls below 200% sustainable and reduction in business volume resulting in significant weakening franchise.