(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 -

Summary analysis -- Calik Holding A.S. ---------------------------- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Turkey

Primary SIC: Textile goods,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 13083T

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-May-2012 B/B B/B

Rationale

The ratings on Turkey-based conglomerate Calik Holding A.S. reflect Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and of its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define these terms.

Our ratings are constrained by our perception of the high risks associated with operating in the Republic of Turkey (foreign currency BB/Stable/B; local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3) and some of its neighboring countries, where the majority of Calik's investments are located and the bulk of its revenues generated. Calik's asset portfolio includes activities that are still in their development phase, and therefore, for the time being, have limited capacity to generate recurrent cash flow. Management's appetite for strategic investments in highly diverse, unproven, or unstable businesses is negative for the ratings, because it may stretch organizational and financial capacity. In addition, Calik carries a substantial amount of debt on its balance sheet, as past growth has been largely debt-funded. As some activities are in their growth phase, they have posted somewhat modest margins and operating cash flow, contributing hence to low consolidated credit metrics overall. We also view Calik's liquidity as a--if not the--major constraint on our ratings; a downward revision of our "less than adequate" assessment would mechanically trigger a downgrade to 'B-' according to our criteria.

These negative factors are partially offset by Calik's overall satisfactory track record in developing its businesses over the past few years, with sustained revenue growth--both organic and through acquisitions--and margin improvement. We note the synergies and cross-selling opportunities between the real estate, construction, energy, and banking businesses. In addition, the company benefits from a strong brand image and well-established industrial and banking connections in Turkey and the broader region, which is a critical asset when it comes to winning large contracts and concessions, and securing their financing.