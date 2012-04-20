(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed L-MAP One Funding Limited notes. The transaction is a securitisation of fully amortising mortgage loans backed by multi-family apartment properties throughout Japan. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY11,816m* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY800m* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY580m* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY390m* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

JPY450m* Class J-NIM notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

*as at 19 April 2012

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the current ratings. CE levels have continued to grow due to sequential payment from scheduled amortisation and prepayments.

Fitch has revised the Outlook on the class D notes as the risk of temporary significant write-down of the unrated class E notes has receded. This is due to significant recoveries on one defaulted loan and continued performance of the remaining two loans, despite extensive damage to the collateral properties backing three loans as a result of the earthquake in Japan in March 2011. Fitch also notes that the necessary repairs to the properties have now been completed.

No other loans have been defaulted to date and no loans are currently delinquent. Based on the master lease structure in place, Fitch expects stable loan performance to continue.

Performance of the collateral properties remains weak relative to Fitch's initial assumption, and the agency has revised up pool loss expectations as a share of the current outstanding loan balance from closing, based on lower cash flow estimates. This is, however, offset by the growth of CE levels, resulting in today's affirmation. Fitch further notes that the portfolio's vacancy rates and rent levels have been stable since the last rating action in June 2011.