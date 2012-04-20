(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company's (Meiji Yasuda Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.

The IFS rating reflects Meiji Yasuda Life's strong capital position, solid presence in the industry, adequate asset and liability management (ALM) and investment spread recovery. The rating also takes into account its high exposure to domestic stocks and slower sales growth of high-margin protection-type products.

The company's strong capital position is reflected in its statutory solvency margin ratio based on the new calculation regime (new SMR) being the highest among the four major life insurers in Japan. The company's new SMR was 705.4% at end-December 2011, an improvement on 663.6% at end-March 2011.

With strong sales growth from bank channels and its own sales force, annualised new business premium grew 45.5% yoy for the first nine months to December 2011. However, annualised in-force premium of the high-margin third sector declined 0.2% yoy. Core profit rose 14.5% yoy, led by investment gains and sizeable mortality gains.

Strong sales of single-premium whole-life insurance via bank channels continued. Fitch notes saving type-products, especially those sold via bank channels, could potentially see a significant increase in the surrender rate if and when interest rates rise. This in turn could result in ALM issues. The company lowered the guaranteed interest rate of the products in response to a decline in market rates. Fitch believes this will in fact restrict further new sales of these products.

Meiji Yasuda Life has been reducing its interest rate sensitivity by lengthening the duration of its bond investments, so as to narrow the duration mismatch between the assets and liabilities. On the other hand, the company's capital position is vulnerable to a downturn in the Japanese stock market due to its high, albeit reduced, exposure to domestic equities. Exposure to domestic equities still accounted for 8.2% of general account assets as of end-2011, versus the average for traditional life insurers of 7.6%.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade are further strengthening of capital adequacy and improvement in profitability through stronger sales growth of protection-type products. The rating may be upgraded if the new SMR is maintained above 700% and if Fitch's internal capital adequacy measures improve on a sustained basis.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material weakening of its capital and significant deterioration in profitability. Negative rating action may result from the new SMR declining below 600% or Fitch's internal capitalisation measures falling on a sustained basis.