(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- AXA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------------- 20-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency AA-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--

11-Jun-2007 AA/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on AXA Life Insurance Co. (AXA Life; AA-/Negative/--) reflect its status as a core operating entity of the AXA group, favorable profitability in its underwriting business, a conservative investment policy including a focus on asset liability management (ALM), and solid capitalization. However, intensifying competition in the Japanese life insurance market may mute the company's business growth.

We view AXA Life as a core subsidiary of the AXA group. The France-based AXA group is known as one of the world's largest insurance and financial groups. AXA Life contributes to the group as a player that focuses on the profitable protection and health insurance business. It contributes to the group's earnings, particularly in terms of new business value (NBV). It accounts for about a quarter of the group's NBV in the life and savings segment.