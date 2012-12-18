(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sandnes Sparebank (Sandnes) a Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', Short-term IDR of 'F3' and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Sandnes' ratings reflect its established, but regionally very concentrated
retail and SME franchise in the economically prosperous municipalities around
Sandnes in south-west Norway. The ratings also factor in the bank's reliance on
wholesale funding, working-out of troubled legacy assets and very small absolute
size of capital.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRS
Sandnes' operating region has enjoyed strong growth in recent years, driven by
high investment in the oil and gas sector. Given the bank's regionally very
concentrated exposures, its prospects are sensitive to the region's economic
development. In its base case scenario, Fitch expects the region's macroeconomic
environment to remain favourable.
Fitch expects asset quality in the retail portfolio to remain robust. While
Fitch does not discount a significant correction in house prices, it does not
represent the agency's base case. Despite the strong increase in property prices
in recent years together with rising household debt levels, debt serviceability
remains high, driven by low unemployment, salary increases and low interest
rates. The generous social welfare system would support household debt servicing
ability in a downturn scenario.
In a downturn scenario, Fitch expects asset quality deterioration to come
predominantly through the bank's corporate loan book, rather than its retail
portfolio. Fitch considers the bank's property management portfolio, which shows
a significant proportion of exposures in high loan/value buckets, as a key risk,
which could put pressure on the bank's ratings.
The ratings also factor in Fitch's expectation that management will continue its
risk-focused strategy, which should lead to a further reduction in risk
concentrations, less exposure to more volatile sectors and underwriting
standards remaining conservative.
Sandnes' reliance on market funding is a key rating sensitivity, which makes the
bank vulnerable to prolonged dislocations in the wholesale funding markets.
Keeping a sufficient liquidity buffer, which is adequate in size and quality, is
key to mitigate such risks.
While adequately capitalised, the bank's very small absolute volume of capital
makes it vulnerable to shocks.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of the operating environment in
Norway remaining sound, supporting Sandnes' asset quality and maintained access
to market funding. Fitch expects that the bank will remain focussed on reducing
risk, which supports the rating.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Sandnes' IDR is driven by the bank's standalone strength and does not factor in
any potential extraordinary external support. Sandnes' Support Rating reflects
Fitch's view of an only low extraordinary support probability from the Norwegian
authorities, given the bank's very small size in a Norwegian context. Fitch has
not assigned a Support Rating Floor.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sandnes Sparebank
Long-term IDR assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F3'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bbb'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating assigned at 'No Floor'