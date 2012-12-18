Dec 18 -
Summary analysis -- Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS ----- 18-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Turkey
Primary SIC: Beverages
Mult. CUSIP6: 032523
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jun-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
24-May-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Turkish beverage group Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii
AS reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile, as Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria define
these terms.
Anadolu Efes' business risk profile has improved, in our view, following its
completed takeover of the Russian and Ukrainian businesses of beverage company
SABMiller PLC (BBB+/Positive/A-2). The deal involved the transfer of all of
SABMiller's production facilities and brand rights in Russia and Ukraine to
Anadolu Efes in exchange for a 24% stake in Anadolu Efes without recourse to
debt financing.
As a result of the transaction, Anadolu Efes is now the second-largest player
in the Russian beer market with market share by value approaching 20%.