Dec 18 -

Summary analysis -- Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS ----- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Turkey

Primary SIC: Beverages

Mult. CUSIP6: 032523

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Jun-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

24-May-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Turkish beverage group Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria define these terms.

Anadolu Efes' business risk profile has improved, in our view, following its completed takeover of the Russian and Ukrainian businesses of beverage company SABMiller PLC (BBB+/Positive/A-2). The deal involved the transfer of all of SABMiller's production facilities and brand rights in Russia and Ukraine to Anadolu Efes in exchange for a 24% stake in Anadolu Efes without recourse to debt financing.

As a result of the transaction, Anadolu Efes is now the second-largest player in the Russian beer market with market share by value approaching 20%.