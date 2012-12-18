Dec 18 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC ----- 18-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Greensands Holdings Ltd.
Rating Rating Date
GBP250 mil 8.5% med-term nts ser 1 due 04/15/2019 BB- 11-Apr-2011
GBP225 mil fltg rate facility A bank ln due
04/21/2016 BB- 28-Jul-2011
Rationale
The rating on Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC (Greensands)--a
finance company guaranteed by the parent companies of U.K. water company
Southern Water Services Ltd. (SWS, which is subject to a corporate
securitization)--reflects our assessment of its "aggressive" financial risk
profile and "fair" business risk profile, as defined by our criteria.
The "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects Greensands' weak credit
ratios, with debt to cash flow of close to 6x in 2011, and refinancing risk
due to the bullet nature of Greensands' structurally junior debt.
The "fair" business risk profile reflects our view of the predictability of
the incoming cash flow from the regulated water utility, Southern Water
Services Ltd., and the low probability that these cash flows could be locked
up within the corporate securitization for the benefit of the secured
noteholders.
S&P base-case operating scenario
The rating on Greensands is based on the ability of the SWS corporate
securitization to be allowed to distribute dividends and other cash flows to
Greensands. These distributions could stop if SWS breaches certain trigger
covenants that trap all cash flows within the SWS securitization structure for
the benefit of the secured noteholders.
In our base-case analysis, we anticipate that Greensands will receive about
GBP48 million in dividends and other payments from SWS in the financial year to
March 31, 2013, to meet liquidity and distribution covenants at the Greensands
level. In the first six months of 2012, SWS paid GBP20.4 million in dividends,
group tax relief, and intercompany loans to Greensands. In our base-case
scenario, we assume that SWS will continue to meet its financial covenants and
hence cash is allowed to flow from SWS to Greensands. Our base case also
assumes that SWS will continue to have access to bank facilities and the
capital markets, as dividend payments rely on these sources.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
When analyzing Greensands' debt coverage ratios we focus on the liabilities of
Greensands, rather than the liabilities of the securitization, because these
are in effect taken into account in the lower business risk profile for
Greensands ("fair") compared with SWS ("excellent").
Under our base-case scenario, Greensands' debt-to-cash-flow ratio will be
about 5x in the longer term, although we believe the ratio could be slightly
lower than this in 2013, due to higher than normal distributions to Greensands
from SWS. Greensands has no capital expenditure or working capital
requirements as it is the financing vehicle of a holding company of SWS and
its main use of cash, apart from debt service, is the payment of dividends to
equity holders. In our base-case scenario, we forecast these dividends to be
about GBP40 million in the financial year ending March 31, 2013.
Liquidity
We assess Greensands liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. We
forecast that Greensands' sources of funding will cover uses of funding by
about 2x over the next two financial years.
The company's "strong" liquidity is supported by the following factors as of
Sept. 30, 2012:
-- About GBP47 million of cash from its guarantors, the HoldCos;
-- GBP25 million of an undrawn working capital facility;
-- The documentation of Greensands' debt requires that a minimum of 12
months of liquidity is held at Greensands; and
-- Greensands has no upcoming debt maturities, operating expenditures, or
working capital needs due its nature, which limits unforeseen cash outflows.
These supporting factors are somewhat offset by:
-- The potentially volatile cash flows from SWS' dividends, in our
opinion; and
-- Potential dividend payments from Greensands to the ultimate equity
holders.
We anticipate that the company will maintain about 20% headroom under the
operational covenants in Greensands debt documentation. In our view,
Greensands financial policies are prudent enough to support the strong
liquidity profile, based on the combination of cash held as a buffer at the
holding company level and the available credit facilities.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the GBP450 million of debt (comprising a senior secured bank
loan and senior secured notes) is 'BB-', in line with the long-term corporate
credit rating on Greensands. The recovery rating on the debt is '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Recovery prospects are constrained by our view of the subordination of
Greensands' debt facilities to the existing debt at the SWS level. This is
offset, in our view, by the relatively stable value of the regulated asset and
the loan-to-value covenant protection that limits the amount of debt that can
be raised at the SWS level. Recovery prospects are relatively volatile given
the subordinated nature of the debt. Furthermore, despite restrictions on
additional debt in the documentation, we think that recovery prospects could
be vulnerable to potential new debt or other claims incurred at the
intermediate holding company level, which would then rank structurally senior
to the existing debt facilities.
In order to determine recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default
scenario. Under our scenario, we assume that sufficient stress at the SWS
level would lead to a lock-up of cash flows, with the
debt-to-regulated-capital-value (RCV) ratio reaching 85%. We assume that a
default would occur on the maturity of the loans and notes in 2016, caused by
an inability to refinance when cash flows from SWS are locked up.
We assume a sale of SWS' regulated water business via an enforcement of
holding company share pledges at a 10% discount to the RCV. Allowing for debt
to RCV of 85% at the SWS level, this leads to the HoldCos' equity value of
about GBP220 million being available for holders of the senior secured debt.
From this we deduct enforcement costs of about GBP15 million, leaving net equity
value of GBP205 million available for secured creditors. Assuming outstanding
debt of GBP490 million and full drawings on the revolving credit facility,
including six months of prepetition interest added to the debt balance, this
leaves sufficient value for average (30%-50%) recovery.
For more details on the recovery analysis, please refer to the recovery report
titled "Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC Recovery Rating Profile,"
published on Aug. 15, 2012.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that a dividend lock-up at SWS is
increasingly likely if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt does not improve over
the next 12-18 months. A dividend lock-up would restrict cash flows from SWS
to Greensands. If we downgrade Southern Water Services Finance Ltd. (SWSF),
the issuing vehicle for SWS' debt, we could revise downward Greensand's
business risk profile, as this would indicate to us that a dividend lock-up
was more likely to occur. A downward revision of the business risk profile is
likely to lead us to lower the long-term corporate credit rating on
Greensands. We could also take negative rating action if Greensands fails to
maintain a three-year-average debt-to-cash-flow ratio of less than 5x.
We could revise the outlook to stable if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt
improves such that we revise our outlook on SWSF's debt to stable and if
Greensands maintains a three-year-average debt-to-cash-flow ratio of less than
5x.
