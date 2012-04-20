(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SEFPL DA March 12 - III (an ABS transaction) a final
rating as follows:
INR998.8m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The construction equipment loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by SREI
Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch
AA-(ind)'/Negative).
The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and
principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of February 2017, in accordance with
the transaction documentation. The final rating is based on the origination, servicing,
collection and recovery expertise of SEFPL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction
and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of
INR998.8m, as of the cut-off date of 15 March 2012. In this transaction, the credit enhancement
for the pool is equal to 15.5% of initial principal outstanding, which is provided in the form
of fixed deposits with Axis Bank Ltd ('BBB-'/Stable) in the name of the originator
with lien marked in favour of the assignee representative for the benefit of the assignee.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's
financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of
key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base
values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment
rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating level.
A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites,
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.