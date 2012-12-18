(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 18 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- TransCreditBank ---------------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
09-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
25-Jul-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/20/2008: sr
secd BBB 18-Dec-2012
RUB4 bil 8.25% nts ser 6 due 04/17/2014 BBB 18-Dec-2012
RUB3 bil 7.90% nts ser 5 due 08/12/2013 BBB 18-Dec-2012
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/20/2008: sub BBB- 18-Dec-2012