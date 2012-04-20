(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SREI - Direct Assignment - December 11 - I (an ABS
transaction) final ratings as follows:
INR3,999.4m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR323.9m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The construction equipment loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by SREI
Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch
AA-(ind)'/Negative).
The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and
principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of September 2016, in accordance with
the transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of
principal by the scheduled maturity date of September 2016, in accordance with the transaction
documentation. The final ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and
recovery expertise of SEFPL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit
enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of
INR3,999.4m, as of the cut-off date of 30 November 2011. In this transaction, the credit
enhancement for the pool is divided into a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and a second loss
credit facility (SLCF), which are provided in the form of fixed deposits with ICICI Bank Ltd
('BBB-'/Stable), in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the
purchaser. The credit enhancement is equal to 14.1% of initial principal outstanding, consisting
of an FLCF of 6.0% and an SLCF of 8.1% of initial principal outstanding.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's
financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of
key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base
values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment
rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating levels.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites,
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.