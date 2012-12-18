(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 18 -
Ratings -- VTB Bank JSC ------------------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 46630Q
Mult. CUSIP6: 92909M
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
08-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$10 bil med-term note Prog 04/26/2004: sr
unsecd BBB 08-Dec-2008
US$1 bil 6.25% loan participation (Borrower:
JSC VTB Bank) nts ser 6 due 06/30/2035 BBB 08-Dec-2008
RUB15 bil var rate bnds ser 5 due 10/17/2013 BBB 08-Dec-2008
EUR500 mil 4.25% loan participation (Borrower:
JSC VTB Bank) nts ser 9 due 02/15/2016 BBB 08-Dec-2008
US$20 bil med-term note Prog 11/02/2007: sr
unsecd BBB 08-Dec-2008
US$2 bil 6.875% loan participation (Borrower:
JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 4 due
05/29/2018 BBB 08-Dec-2008
RUB5 bil 7.60% bnds ser BO-1 due 03/15/2013 BBB 24-Aug-2010
RUB5 bil 7.60% bnds ser BO-2 due 03/15/2013 BBB 24-Aug-2010
RUB10 bil 7.60% bnds ser BO-5 due 03/15/2013 BBB 24-Aug-2010
US$750 mil 6.315% Loan participation notes
(Borrower: JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts due
02/22/2018 BBB 12-Oct-2011
SGD300 mil 3.40% Loan participation notes
(Borrower: JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 13
due 06/06/2014 BBB 16-Jun-2011
CHF300 mil 5.00% loan participation (Borrower:
JSC VTB BANK) med-term nts ser 14 due
11/17/2015 BBB 25-Nov-2011
SGD400 mil 4.00% Loan participation (Borrower:
JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 17 due
07/20/2015 BBB 23-Jul-2012
CNY1 bil 4.50% loan participation (Borrower:
JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts due 10/30/2015 BBB 01-Nov-2012
AUD500 mil 7.50% Loan Participation (Borrower:
JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 23 due
12/11/2017 BBB 13-Dec-2012
US$750 mil step up Sub Tier 2 cap callable loan
participation (Borrower: JSC VTB Bank) nts du
02/04/2015 BBB- 08-Dec-2008
US$20 bil med-term note Prog 11/02/2007: sub BBB- 08-Dec-2008
US$1.5 bil 6.95% Loan Participation Notes
(Borrower: JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 21
due 10/17/2022 BBB- 17-Oct-2012
US$10 bil med-term note Prog 04/26/2004: S-T
debt A-2 18-Dec-2012
US$20 bil med-term note Prog 11/02/2007: S-T
debt A-2 18-Dec-2012