Apr 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published issuer credit profiles for the top 100 banks we rate globally (see "Issuer Credit Profiles For The Top 100 Banks Globally," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Standard & Poor's published its updated analytical criteria for determining credit ratings on banks on Nov. 9, 2011 (see "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," on RatingsDirect). The bank criteria revision had two fundamental goals: to enhance the transparency and consistency of our ratings criteria framework globally, and to ensure that our rating opinions reflect our view of recent events and lessons relating to risk factors in the financial sector. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment titled, "How Standard & Poor's New Bank Rating Methodology Factors Into Its Issuer Credit Ratings," dated April 17, 2012.)

The criteria framework clarifies the elements of an issuer's credit profile, as well as how these elements contribute to the rating on an issuer. Standard & Poor's achieves these aims using three basic rating components:

-- Macro-level analysis of the economic and industry factors of each country in which a given bank operates, including regulatory factors. The results of these analyses contribute to a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score or "anchor" for banks operating in each country;

-- Bank-specific analysis focused on assessing factors related to a particular institution's credit profile and financial performance, including its business position, capital and earnings, risk position, and funding and liquidity. These factors, combined with the anchor, determine the related bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP); and

-- Analysis of the potential for extraordinary support from either a parent company or a sovereign (beyond ongoing support) and of additional factor adjustments. The support would reduce the related bank's stand-alone default risk and result in an issuer credit rating above the SACP (otherwise, the type of support is listed as none). Additional factor adjustments may result in setting the issuer credit rating one notch higher or lower in some cases or reflecting the foreign currency rating on the sovereign where the bank is domiciled.

The ratings and outlooks are those of the main operating company or companies within the groups.

